Who's your Strictly Come Dancing winner? Danny Mac is bookies' favourite

Actor Danny Mac is the favourite to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion of the show's most-watched series in its 12-year history.

The ex-Hollyoaks star and partner Oti Mabuse will compete against former pop star Louise Redknapp and BBC presenter Ore Oduba in a bid take home the glitterball trophy.

Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton. Picture: Press Association.

Mac will be reflecting on his personal Strictly story for his show dance, Mabuse revealed at a press conference this week.

She said that the show dance - which is set to Adele's Set Fire To The Rain - will focus on "the journey that not a lot of people got to see."

"It's really me, just saying, 'Danny, this is all about you. This is about how you accepted who you are and began to see the worth in you through this dance'.

"And we are just hoping that people can kind of get it and understand it and love that he has grown through this competition."

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton. Picture: Press Association.

Each duo will perform three separate routines in the finale which marks the last time head judge Len Goodman watches over the dance floor.

Oduba and partner Joanne Clifton teased that their show dance, set to Jodi Benson's I Got Rhythm, will include "massive props".

Clifton said the routine - which gives the dancers and celebrity partners free rein over content - will look to highlight Oduba's skill of characterising "Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire".

The professional dancer will be hoping to beat her brother Kevin Clifton, who is partnered with Redknapp.

Kevin, the older sibling, has reached the final four times but never won and was mocked by his sister after he said he found the show dance "the most difficult to choreograph".

He said their show dance - set to One Moment In Time by Whitney Houston - will be "based on Louise".

"The best thing for me to do is to go towards Louise and her story on Strictly and how she has developed from the beginning to the end," he said.

The three couples will also dance their favourite routine and a judges' choice which is to be revealed during the final.

Mac and Mabuse will perform their samba, which scored 40 points in week 10. The routine, set to Magalenha by Sergio Mendes, was the first ever samba to be given full marks in the show's history.

Oduba and Clifton will dance a jive to Bruno Mars' hit Runaway Baby from week four whilst Redknapp and the elder Clifton will perform their Argentine tango to Sexteto Mayor's Tanguera from week seven.

Viewers will also be treated to group performances, special guests and a tribute to Goodman, who has been with the programme since it began in 2004.

The remaining contestants have seen twelve other celebrities depart during the series including former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, singer Anastacia and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

An average of 11.3 million viewers have tuned in to BBC One's flagship entertainment show on Saturday nights - the highest figure ever recorded, according to figures compiled by the Press Association.

Strictly roared ahead of its ITV rival The X Factor this year, opening up a ratings lead of around four million.

:: The final of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday from 6.40pm.