Will there be a season 3 of Stranger Things?

Already binged your way through season 2 of Stranger Things?

Don't worry - there's definitely a season 3 on the horizon. We just don't know how long we'll have to wait.

*Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 of Stranger Things*

After an eventful season 2 which saw Will Byers become a spy for the Upside Down, the kids welcome a new comrade in the form of 'Mad Max' (Sadie Sink) and Eleven destroy The Mind Flayer villain, we have a lot of questions about what will come next for the characters in Hawkins, Indiana.

But one thing's for sure - creators The Duffer Brothers' story is far from over, with the pair being quoted as saying they're "thinking it will be a four-season thing then out".

Season 2 began one year on from the events of season 1's finale - and it's expected that the next installment may follow a similar pattern, given the rate at which the cast will visibly grow up.

The first season of the Netflix-original drama first hit screens in July last year, with the latest season launching last month.

So we're looking at around a year's wait before we get any more answers, with a date yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Still, at least there's plenty time to re-watch, and ponder your own fan theories on what that cliffhanger meant at the end of the final episode.

Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things 2.