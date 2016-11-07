WWE wrestling is returning to the North East

WWE has announced that its unique brand of action-packed wrestling is returning to the UK - including a North East date.

WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment.

Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment.

Fans will be able to see all their favourite WWE Superstars and Divas all under one roof when WWE LIVE hits the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Friday, 12 May next year.

Tickets, priced from £25, go on sale on Friday, 25 November, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666, online at www.metroradioarena.co.uk, or in person from the Box Office (Mon-Fri: 10am-4pm, Sat: 11am-2.30pm)