Your chance for tickets to Bros

Dust off your dad’s old Grolsch beer caps – Bros are back.

Earlier this year it was announced that the ’80s boy band would be embarking on an arena tour – and you could be at the Newcastle date for free.

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to see Matt and Luke Goss at Metro Radio Arena on August 26 next year.

Their first stop on the tour, at the O2 Arena in London on August 19 will be their first show together since 77,000 saw them at Wembley Stadium on August 19, 1989.

Demand has been unprecedented with tickets for the first show selling out in seconds, breaking O2 box office records in the process.

Matt and Luke Goss have been overwhelmed with the reaction.

Bros

“We’re so excited to play these shows, we wish it was next week,” they said. “Summer can’t come soon enough.”

Andy Copping, president of Live Nation UK Touring, said: “This has been the fastest sell out in history for any live nation show at The O2 and it is utterly amazing.”

Propelled by their classic smash hit When Will I Be Famous, Bros ruled the world from 1987-92. In that time they rewrote the pop history books and scored eight top 10 hits between 1987 and 1989 with songs including I Owe You Nothing.

At the height of ‘Brosmania’, the band sold 17 million records.

But they split after disappointing sales of their third album, Changing Faces, only to discover they faced debts of up to £500,000. The brothers refused to declare themselves bankrupt and spent a decade repaying their creditors.

Since then both Matt and Luke have achieved success in their respective music and film careers.

Matt began his solo career in 1995 and since then has sold over five million albums, played a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace and recently headlined Wembley Arena. His most recent single was Gone Too Long.

Luke is enjoying a hugely successful acting career in both film (Hellboy 2, Blade 2, The Man, Deathrace 2&3) and TV (Red Widow and Emmy award winning mini-series Frankenstein). He is currently filming The Last Boy in East Sussex.

Both Matt and Luke remain friendly with Craig Logan who left the band in 1989.

Matt said Craig was welcome to join them, but he was focused on his career as a music executive.

He added: “As the lead singer of the band, my musical connection has always been with Luke. Bros is Matt and Luke.”

Bros last played together in 1989 and split in 1992.

Luke said he is excited about the reunion, and a little nervous. “I’m like a big kid right now. I’m pinching myself,” he said.

He said he always wanted to reunite with his brother and “didn’t want to resist it any more. I have always wanted it to happen in my heart but wanted it to be at the right time,” he said.

“This is a dream come true. It’s always something I’ve wanted to do but at the right level.”

l Bros play Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, on Saturday, August 26. For details visit www.metroradioarena.co.uk/

