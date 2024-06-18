"Adventure Valley, Durham" launches brand new Family Festival for August 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adventure Valley Amusement Park, Durham, launches their hottest ticket of the year! “Family Fun Fest!” : a brand-new daytime Family Music Festival on Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th August 2024, aimed at families who would like to experience their first family festival together.

Popular children’s entertainer Joe Banana will be delighting a crowd of 2000 each day with his own off the wall MC style; playing games, fire eating and getting the audience ready to pop before introducing main stage music Tribute Headliners performing hits from some of the world’s best selling music artists!

On Saturday 10th August headliner “Harrianna” sings Hits from Pop Icon & Guinness World record holder: Ariana Grande, alongside “Dan” performing Ed Sheeran sing-alongs such as “Shape of You" & "Castle on the Hill”.

Sunday 11th sees headliners “Little Chix” performing songs by one of the greatest girl groups of all time with songs such as “Shout out to my Ex” . Before “Lauren” performs as the iconic Taylor Swift, known for delivering the highest grossing tour and concert films of all time!

Adventure Valley Owners launch new Fesival on site

Tribute Artist headliners will be supported by a fantastic line up of local and regional showstoppers including The North East “Rock Choir” and North Tyneside Steel Band, playing favourites from across the decades. As well as Durham's own Samba Band delivering some stomping Brazilian beats to a backdrop of drums, tambourines, whistles and shakers !”

Marco Calzini, owner of Adventure Valley says: “Our family have spent the past 14 years positioning Adventure Valley as one of the North East's biggest and best family adventure parks, offering indoor and outdoor family adventure with our mix of farmyard live animals and six HUGE play zones both inside and out. Alongside this, we’ve developed an innovative calendar of seasonal events, such as our Easter Egg-stravaganza, Halloween Pumpkin Festival, and our most successful event, Winter Wonderland. A Family Festival just seemed like a natural next step for us!”

Festival goers tickets include, car parking, time exploring the Parks usual animal activities, rides and play areas as well as being encouraged to try some brand-new activities free of charge in the Festival Field Zones. The performance zone has Interactive workshops available for families to try such as have fun together with disco yoga, breakdancing and Swing Dance. In contrast, the calming Wellbeing Zone hosts activities such as nature crafting, bubbleology, storytelling and sound baths. As well as the main stage music. There really is something for everyone to do across the festivals’ 4 interactive zones.

Janine, Co-Owner and wife to Marco, adds “ We have a high proportion of loyal families who attend the park and our seasonal events across the year. Parents feel safe to let their children run free here, have some outdoor fun and freedom, as well as make some very special memories together. School holidays are an expensive time for families so we wanted to create a value event, where families can linger all day long as well as experience something unique; their first live music event together !”

Whats on at Family Fun Fest

Operations Manager Martyn Thompson adds “It’s also important to us to support families in the wider community who have supported us over the decades, so an open call has gone out to local producers and makers from the Durham area to showcase their own entrepreneurial offerings for sale to festival goers. Traders offering Wax Melts, Bath Fizzers, Jewellery, Crystals, Chocolatiers and some iconic North East Food Brands offering a selection of International Food, have already signed up.