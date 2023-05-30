The public is invited to see work produced by final year students of the Northern School of Art.

The Degree Show, which is open to the public, features outstanding work by final year students at the School’s university-level campus in Church Street.

It launches with an invitation-only preview on Thursday, June 1, and is then open to the public from Friday, June 2, until Friday, June 9.

Opening times are 10am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday.

Entrance is free, but the show will be closed on Sunday, June 4.

It will feature work from the School’s wide range of degree and school leaver visual arts and stage and screen degree courses, unveiling up and coming new names to watch out for in the creative sector.

Tours are also being offered to schools and colleges. For more details contact [email protected]

