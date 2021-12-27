Hartlepool Art Gallery is staging a major retrospective on the illustrious and audacious Alice Hawkins who is known for her glamorous pictures of some of the world’s most famous faces.

In January, the gallery in Church Square will revisit highlights from across Hawkins’ 20 year career in The Female Gaze: Revisited.

It will showcase a panoramic portrait of women around the world, examining changing perceptions of femininity, fashion and gender over the past two decades.

Self portrait of Alice Hawkins as Dolly Parton.

Visitors can expect to see an extensive selection of work taken from Hawkins’ back catalogue including striking portraits of female musicians such as Beth Ditto and Paloma Faith as well as iconic celebrities including Alice Cooper and Tom Jones.

She presented her first solo show, The Female Gaze, at Sunderland’s Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art over a decade ago.

Since then she has exhibited across the UK including at The Grundy and Somerset House, creating an impressive body of work which has changed the face of fashion and fine art photography.

Alice said: “Looking back at this work is hugely sentimental. I never want to lose that road trip adventure spirit, exploring and making work with strangers who appear glamorous and extraordinary.

Singer Paloma Faith and the Fleming family in Another Life Southampton by Alice Hawkins from 2014.

"Upon revisiting these images I am reminded of my subjects' lives, dreams and hopes, which to me appear timeless.”

Hawkins is renowned as one of the fashion world's most noted photographers with an impressive portfolio features the likes of model Gisele, actor Michael Fassbender and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Her photographs have graced countless fashion bibles including Vogue and LOVE Magazine.

As part of the exhibition, Hawkins’ ethereal fashion films will also be screened within the gallery.

Dame Edna photographed in London in 2011.

Georgina Ascroft, Hartlepool Borough Council’s museum and gallery Manager, said: “Hawkins pushes against established rules around gender, identity and sexuality in a knowingly provocative way. She has mastered her medium and reclaimed the (fe)male gaze for the 21st century.”

The show has been created in collaboration with Hawkins, Hartlepool Art Gallery, Northern School of Art and Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, with funding from Hartlepool Borough Council, Tees Valley Museum Group and Northern School of Art.

The exhibition will run from January 29 to April 23 and entry is free.

