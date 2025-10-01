Billy Mitchell & Bob Fox: songs and stories from Warhorse, The Lindisfarne Story and The Pitmen Poets - across the Northeast during October

The penultimate treat for 6,500 fans at the iconic Cropredy Festival this year, this magnificent duo enjoyed a rapturous response to their set, just prior to ‘hosts’ and headliners, Fairport Convention.

Two of the UK’s best known and loved singers - Billy Mitchell (Lindisfarne, Jack the Lad, Pitmen Poets) and Bob Fox (Warhorse Songman, Fox and Luckley, Pitmen Poets) are on the road again in October at Blyth Phoenix 16th, Hexham Queens Hall 17th Bishop Auckland Town Hall, 18th, Gateshead Glasshouse 23rd, Forest Hall Cons Club 26th and Saltburn Community Centre 30th October.

The duo’s ability to connect with the audience is immediately evident as they lead you through some of their favourite songs including original Lindisfarne classics and trad folk arrangements: Sally Wheatley, Meet me on the Corner, Dance to your Daddy, Collier Laddie’s Wife, Clear White Light, Big River, Galway Shawl and many more..

Billy has done it all as a performer and songwriter. He spent eight years as front man of the legendary Lindisfarne till their retirement in 2003. Billy’s influence on the latter-day line-up of the band helped them stay as respected and successful as they had been prior to his recruitment.

In the Seventies he founded the seminal Jack the Lad. He has acted and sung all around the world and in 2005 released his first solo album, The Devil's Ground. In his enthusiastic review of the album, Pete Fyffe of Folking.com, described Billy as one of the finest singers on the planet“. Billy has also completed several sell out tours with The Lindisfarne Story and performs as one of The Pitmen Poets along with Bob Fox, Jez Lowe and Benny Graham presenting songs, stories and images of life in the Coal mining communities of Durham and Northumberland.

Bob has twice been nominated as Folk Singer of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. His masterful interpretation of traditional and contemporary songs is one of his greatest strengths and during his time performing with Stu Luckley, won the Melody Maker Folk Album of the Year Award in 1978 with their album Nowt So Good’ll Pass.

As soon as I heard Bob Fox sing I realised that he must have one of the best voices in England. I have always regarded him as an artiste of great integrity and ability' (Ralph McTell). Bob was invited to join the National Theatre’s production of ‘Warhorse’ in London’s West End in 2011 and subsequently the UK,Ireland and South Africa touring version in 2013 playing the role of ‘Songman’.

Billy and Bob first toured together in 2006 producing the highly acclaimed ‘live’ album Five-star B&B'. More tours with Bob have followed and a new studio album - Chewin‘ on’t Bone!‘ - will be available on the 2025 tour. Their duo show features songs with a strong north-eastern flavour (including several Lindisfarne classics) celebrating the richness of life on both sides of the rivers Tyne, Wear and beyond. Billy and Bob’s close rapport, great songs and lashings of wit make this warmhearted show ideal for audiences of virtually any age or musical persuasion. There's a new album in tow, too...

*Still* a masterclass in live entertainment.