Local author puts spotlight on India

New book describes travel experiences in India over 20 years.

Would you like to experience the many sights and sounds of India from the comfort of your armchair?

Local author Pam Cooper's new book Garlands of Marigolds helps you do just that.The book describes personal experiences gained over 20 years of travel to the sub-continent.

Pam, born and brought up in Hartlepool, first visited India, including Kashmir, in the 1990's. Then, with her husband Geoff, explored many other areas until his sudden death in Jaipur in 2019.

Pam showcases her latest work.

Garlands of Marigolds takes readers in their imagination to the mountains, holy rivers, lakes and arid deserts of this region. Travel through crazy traffic in city centres or take a ride on elephant back through the forest. Experience the cultures, spirituality and charm of its people. See simple traditional villages, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and remarkable modern developments. Come close to its wildlife, from cute squirrels, inquisitive monkeys and stately camels to the majestic tiger. Gaze in wonder at the fabulous Taj Mahal.

This is a light-hearted, humorous and enjoyable read, with interesting facts and original photos.

Pam says: "We both developed a love of India and its people and a fascination with the architecture, wildlife, colour and vibrancy of this amazing country."

Now retired from her work in the NHS in Teesside, Pam is looking forward to her next trip, this time to the many sights of the state of Uttar Pradesh.