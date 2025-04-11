Brand new Hartlepool Motor Show to raise funds for Alice House Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motoring enthusiasts are in for a treat as the inaugural Hartlepool Motor Show launches on Sunday 27 July 2025 promising an exciting day of exhibits while raising vital funds for Alice House Hospice.

The event, hosted at Hartlepool Rugby Club, Mayfield Park, is organised in partnership with Callum Atkinson of Elite Care Sourcing and will feature an impressive lineup of vehicles, with people of all ages welcome and refreshments available from the club house.

The Hartlepool Motor Show is set to be a spectacular showcase of classic, custom, and performance vehicles, offering visitors a unique opportunity to admire stunning cars and connect with fellow motoring enthusiasts. Whether you are a dedicated petrolhead or simply looking for a fun-filled family day out, the event offers something for everyone.

With a maximum of 500 spectator tickets available and 100 plots for exhibitors, early booking is recommended by organisers.

Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice Fundraiser, and Callum Atkinson, from Elite Car Sourcing.

Spectator tickets are priced at just £5 for ages 13+, with free entry for under-12s. Carers for disabled attendees can also attend free of charge, with donations welcomed.

Exhibitor plots are available for £10 per vehicle, with a maximum of 100 spaces, ensuring a premium showcase of cars.

Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Senior Manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “We are excited to be working with Callum Atkinson and it was his idea to bring this fantastic event to Hartlepool. The Motor Show gives a wonderful opportunity to bring the region’s motoring community together while raising much-needed funds to support patients and families in our care.

“If anyone reading this has a car they are particularly proud of, especially if it is something unusual, we would love to hear from you.

Thanks go to Callum and to Hartlepool Rugby Club for supporting this event.”

For more information and for both exhibitors and spectators to book, go to: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/alice-house-hospice/hartlepool-motor-show

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.