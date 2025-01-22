Celebrate Chinese New Year with a roster of blockbusters - and an all-time classic - at Vue Hartlepool

By Anne Marie McDonnell
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:28 BST
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns to Vue for its 25th anniversaryCrouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns to Vue for its 25th anniversary
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns to Vue for its 25th anniversary
To mark the start of the Chinese calendar, Vue Hartlepool will be showcasing a mixture of the latest big screen blockbusters from China as well as an anniversary screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year this January.

As we head into the Year of the Snake, 2025 also marks the 25th anniversary of Ang Lee’s martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which heads back to the big screen (24 January).

Winner of four Academy Awards for its breath-taking action and beautiful visuals, the film follows a young Chinese warrior in 19th century China who steals the sword of a famed swordsman before escaping into a world of awe and adventure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Williams, General Manager at Vue Hartlepool, said: "We’re thrilled to ring in the Chinese New Year by celebrating the finest in Mandarin cinema, which is enjoying a remarkable surge in global popularity. We’re especially excited to welcome back the record-breaking Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon—a trailblazing film that paved the way for Mandarin cinema and firmly established the genre on the global stage."

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice