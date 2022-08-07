South Shields comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey did the region proud by making it to the show’s semi-final in the 2019 series with popstar Faye Tozer, who lives in Boldon, finishing as runner-up in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dragons’ Den panellist Sara Davies, of Wynyard, danced through to week eight of the competition last year with professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

So we’ve got high hopes for a regional star making us proud in the Strictly studio in the run-up to Christmas 2022!

We turned to fans of the show on our social media pages to find out which North East celebrity they would love to see ‘keep dancing’ throughout the Autumn.

From reality TV royalty to comedy legends and a professional chef, here are some of your top picks.

1. Ant and Dec Granted, it would be an odd experience to watch them not perform together but we'd love to see them give some ballroom dancing a go.

2. George Clarke We bet TV architect George Clarke could make the dancefloor an 'Amazing Space' ... go on George!

3. Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall We already know that Little Mix stars Perrie and Jade have got the moves - let's see if they can get a 10 from the judging panel.

4. Sam Fender This booking seems quite unlikely but it's safe to say that the whole North East region has taken Sam to their heart. He'd probably win on viewer votes alone!