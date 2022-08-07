Who would you most like to see out on the Strictly dance floor for this series? Pictures: Getty Images.
Who would you most like to see out on the Strictly dance floor for this series? Pictures: Getty Images.

17 North East celebrities you want to see on the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The celebrity contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing are being announced – and we’ve got our eyes peeled for a North East native on the line-up.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 4:55 am

South Shields comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey did the region proud by making it to the show’s semi-final in the 2019 series with popstar Faye Tozer, who lives in Boldon, finishing as runner-up in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dragons’ Den panellist Sara Davies, of Wynyard, danced through to week eight of the competition last year with professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

So we’ve got high hopes for a regional star making us proud in the Strictly studio in the run-up to Christmas 2022!

We turned to fans of the show on our social media pages to find out which North East celebrity they would love to see ‘keep dancing’ throughout the Autumn.

From reality TV royalty to comedy legends and a professional chef, here are some of your top picks.

1. Ant and Dec

Granted, it would be an odd experience to watch them not perform together but we'd love to see them give some ballroom dancing a go.

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

2. George Clarke

We bet TV architect George Clarke could make the dancefloor an 'Amazing Space' ... go on George!

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall

We already know that Little Mix stars Perrie and Jade have got the moves - let's see if they can get a 10 from the judging panel.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

4. Sam Fender

This booking seems quite unlikely but it's safe to say that the whole North East region has taken Sam to their heart. He'd probably win on viewer votes alone!

Photo: Getty Images

