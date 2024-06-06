Crime movie Jackdaw filmed in Hartlepool and on Tees Valley is added to Netflix
Crime thriller Jackdaw has been added to the streaming giant in the UK after getting a nationwide cinema release in January.
It is about a former motocross champion and army veteran who returns to his native North East but gets double crossed in a dodgy deal and his brother is kidnapped.
The film is directed by Shotton Colliery-born Jamie Childs who later moved to Hartlepool.
It stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, of The Invisible Man and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, Victoria actress Jenna Coleman and This Is England’s Thomas Turgoose.
Scenes were shot on the Headland in Hartlepool and industrial area in Brenda Road, and it used The Northern Film and TV Studios in Lynn Street.
Funding was provided by Tees Valley Combined Authority and the North East Production Fund, delivered by regional screen agency North East Screen.
Jackdaw is 96 minutes long and carries a 15 age rating.
