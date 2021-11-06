Former Newcastle United star David Ginola tipped to appear in new I’m a Celebrity series

Former Newcastle United star David Ginola is set to appear in the new I'm A Celebrity series.........

The French sportsman, 54, played for top-flight sides including Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton before retiring in 2002.

He will star on the ITV reality TV show when it returns on November 21, according to reports.

It comes five years after Ginola suffered a heart attack while playing in a charity football match.

The ex-winger said he was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before surgeons saved his life with quadruple bypass heart surgery.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is returning to Wales for a second year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in Australia.

The celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed. However, a number of stars - including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins - are rumoured to be taking part.

The last series of the programme – which was first broadcast in 2002 and attracts an average of around 9 million viewers each series – was won by podcast host, Giovanna Fletcher.

The show sees a group of celebrities living together in extreme conditions with few creature comforts.

Each member has to undergo challenges to secure additional food for the group, and to avoid being voted out by viewers during their stay. The final episode's votes nominate the eventual winner.

Ginola’s reported involvement is sure to delight presenters Ant and Dec, who are die-hard Newcastle fans.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

