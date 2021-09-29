Phil Whitfield on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the world premiere of No Time to Die.

Phil Whitfield, who runs a Facebook fan site with over 1,000 members, was one of a select few to get tickets for the screening of No Time to Die at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night which was attended by its stars and royalty.

He got a picture of Daniel Craig who is bowing out after his fifth and final appearance as Bond.

Phil, 46, of Foggy Furze, said: “It was a fantastic experience being at the Albert Hall and seeing the likes of Daniel Craig, Ben Wishaw, Judi Dench and Billie Eilish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil took this picture of actor Daniel Craig at the premiere.

"The buzz was amazing.”

Although he did not get to meet Craig, Phil, who runs fan group Licence To Phil Whitfield On Bond, did speak briefly with Aquaman star Jason Mamoa.

He also found himself in demand for his reaction to the film being interviewed on the BBC’s Today radio programme and news channel with Victoria Derbyshire.

Phil outside the location used as the Oh Cult Voodoo Shop in Roger Moore’s first Bond film Live and Let Die.

Phil is urging movie fans to go and see the film, which comes out nationwide on Thursday, September 30, saying it is a fitting finale for Craig’s last outing.

He said: “I really enjoyed it. I don’t want to say too much about the film itself or spoil it for anyone.

"But for me it was the perfect end for Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond. There’s lots of great action sequences.

"It is also really character driven as well which I think is a really good thing.

"It did have a depth to it which a lot of the Daniel Craig films have done.

"I will be going to see it a couple of times again.”

And although it is the longest film in the franchise, clocking in at two hours and 43 minutes, Phil said it flew by.

He previously attended the premiere of GoldenEye back in 1995 and afterwards found himself next to the then Bond Pierce Brosnan.

He has also travelled the world visiting locations used in the movies and had built up a large collection of books, posters, and other memorabilia.

Phil’s favourite film from the series is 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and his favourite Bond actor is Timothy Dalton.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.