'My Sundays feel complete' - Viewers welcome the return of Vera ahead of this weekend's episode

TV audiences were treated to the first two episodes of the latest series in the latter half of last year, but then had to wait months with baited breath for the detective programme to return to screens.

And the wait was over with the start of 2022, as Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope was back to her investigations on Sunday, January 9.

Ahead of this weekend's fourth episode – which will see the team look into the death of a primary school teacher – we asked for your reviews of the series so far, and DCI Stanhope's much-anticipated return.

This Sunday (January 16), audiences can watch the mystery unfold as what appears at first to be a terrible accident quickly becomes a murder investigation.

Eyes peeled for locations across the region including Whitley Bay seafront and Seaton Sluice.

This is what you had to say on our social media pages after episode three:

Emma Dalzell: “Great end to a weekend. We need more episodes. Love the show.”

Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope. Picture: ITV.

Sandra Connolly: “Welcome home Vera.”

Ann Loraine Cummings: “The actress who plays Vera is a brilliant character actress. Another great series has begun.”

Esther Sharp: “I was born up north so it's great to see it on TV. She's a great actor.”

Pamela Bailes: “Great series, great lead actress, great supporting actors and last of all some great locations in North East Northumberland!! What is not to like?”

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy. Picture: ITV.

Rebecca Ridley: “Finally my Sundays feel complete, love a bit of Vera!”

Kerry Martin: "Love Vera. Many people think her Geordie’s rubbish but my mam was a Sheffield lass and lived and died in South Shields and spoke Yorkshire Geordie.”

Elaine Taylor: “Fabulous actress and also fab team, love picking out local places.”

Marian Lynch: “I am in Australia and love watching Vera, I get to see some areas that my grandmother would have known.”

Tracey Wilson Jukes: “Fabulous, great to see the North East on TV!”

Michael Wilby: “Love Vera, we are in Australia and know the places it’s filmed, brings back great memories of the North East where we are from.”

Norman Cooper: “Could there be another episode shown on Saturday night then we would have a great weekend viewing.”

Gill Abbott: “I love Vera she is a great actress. She doesn’t mince her words, runs rings round the youngsters and isn’t into frills and fancies. Good old coppering.”

Lindsay Hall: “Just love the Geordie accent and hers seems OK to me. Great series.”

Michelle Butler: “Look forward to my Sundays for Vera, but I have to admit I like to see places I recognise.”

Vickie Stewart: “Aw love Vera ... and as a family trying to spot where she’s at and finding new places to visit through the programme. Topper.”

‘As The Crow Flies – the fourth episode of the new series of Vera – will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm on Sunday, January 16.

