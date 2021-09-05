'She's a national treasure' - Viewers share the love for ITV's Vera ahead of new episode tonight
Our Sunday night viewing is sorted for another week as audiences across the North East prepare for the second episode of Vera series 11.
Brenda Blethyn will return as DCI Vera Stanhope on ITV from 8pm on Sunday, September 5 for the second instalment of the latest series – but fans will then have to wait until 2022 for the next chapter, while filming for four fresh episodes continues.
Sunday’s drama will see Vera called to the scene of a murder in a remote part of Northumberland National Park.
Victim Angela Konan was a support worker – and our hero needs to work out some of her secrets and find out what drove her to solve the mystery of her death.
With just hours to wait until the episode airs, we asked for your views on last weekend’s series debut.
Joyce Frater: “Love Vera, great actress, great cast, lovely to see places I haven’t seen in years.”
Sylvia Weetman: “Love Vera (Brenda) watched every episode, she's a national treasure, she's the British Columbo. Great stories and great cast.”
Betty Watson: “Loved it last week I blamed nearly everyone.”
Susan Hedley: “She's such a good, versatile actress. Seen her in lots of productions but she is absolutely fabulous as Vera.”
Jan Massey: “Love it pet!”
Valerie Home: “Brilliant to see it back.”
David Box: “The best programme on the telly by far.”
Wendy Armstrong: “Love the Vera storylines, and seeing our area on screen.”
Olive Mitchell: “Love watching Vera, hope we get the new episode in Australia soon, rather like having the trip home so lovely to see the area.”