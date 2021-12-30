The best TV shows to watch if you're self-isolating - as chosen by the readers
Spending the next couple of days at home and looking for something new to watch?
Whether you’re self-isolating due to Covid-19 or just taking some time to chill at home, you may be looking for a new television programme to try out.
We turned to the readers to shout out the best TV shows they have watched over the last year.
Dozens of people got in touch to share their recommendatons, from binge-worthy series to nail-biting dramas.
Here are some of the most popular choices and where to watch them – whether you’re isolating or just relaxing before the return to work.
All Creatures Great and Small: My5
Angela Black: ITV Hub
The Boys: Amazon Prime
Dexter: New Blood: Sky
Dopesick: Disney+
The Girl Before: BBC iPlayer
It’s A Sin: All 4
The Last Kingdom: Netflix
Line of Duty: BBC iPlayer
Loki: Disney+
The Mandalorian: Disney+
Midnight Mass: Netflix
Money Heist: Netflix
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing: BBC iPlayer
The Repair Shop: BBC iPlayer
Schitt’s Creek: Netflix
Squid Game: Netflix
Succession: Amazon Prime or NOW TV
Vigil: BBC iPlayer
Virgin River: Netflix
The Walking Dead: Disney+