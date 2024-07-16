From Blackpink to Blur - Music fans have a lot to look forward to at Vue Hartlepool this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music lovers have a lot to celebrate this summer at Vue, with three exciting titles hitting the big screen – including Blackpinl’s latest concert film.

Blackpink’s Born Pink tour, which captivated the world, will be arriving from August 31.

Drawing an audience of 1.8 million and breaking global records for female group concert tours, experience the energy of the live performances from the comfort of Vue.

Also screening on August 31 is André Rieu’s Power of Love concert.

Filmed in his picturesque home town of Maastricht, The King of the Waltz is accompanied by his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra and a cast of hundreds.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Vrijthof square, André will amaze you with iconic film scores, beautiful waltzes, tear jerking ballads and unexpected chart hits.

For those looking for behind the scenes action, Blur: To The End should fit the bill.

This feature-length documentary depicts the extraordinary and emotional return of Blur, captured during the year in which they made a surprise return with their first record in eight years.

A concert by K-pop sensation Blackpink is among the music attractions at Hartlepool Vue Cinema this summer.

Screening from July 19, it features performances of their most iconic, much-loved songs, footage of the band in the studio, and life on the road.

This film is an intimate moment in time with this most enduring of English bands, who have been at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades.

Fans will also be able to catch the band’s incredible performance in Blur: Live From Wembleyfrom September 6.

Darren Williams, general manager of Vue Hartlepool, said: ‘Here at Vue we’re about so much more than just mainstream cinema. We pride ourselves on screening some of the best concert films and documentaries from global artists loved across the UK.

‘We’re thrilled to be giving music fans across the country the chance to catch brilliant performances – all from the comfort of their local Vue.’

For more information and to book tickets, visit myvue.com.