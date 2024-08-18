Hartlepool's MARKETPLACE set to follow up BBC Radio 1 success with their next single "Edroom"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band have had widespread success following the release of their most recent single "Fruit". The track was played on BBC Radio 1, and achieved over 15,000 streams in it's first month on streaming services. They hope to replicate their success with the follow up single, "Edroom".

Hartlepool’s MARKETPLACE release their new single, “Edroom” on Friday 30th August 2024. Recorded with Chad Rodgers (Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Cape Cub) in Newcastle, the track is the second single from their debut EP, “MARKETPLACE HAVE MADE AN EP!”. The track is a fun take on modern day romance and further solidifies their position as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the North East right now.

“Edroom started as a misspelled demo with a vague direction of a summery pop song and came together as a collaborative effort” explains songwriter Evie Rhodes. “We were playing about with dual perspectives in the song and lyrically we were inspired by watching the 2022 season of Love Island, watching these airheads chase each other around like dogs in heat and it ended up as a kind of light-hearted, a bit tongue-in-cheek take on relationships that aren’t that serious.”

Drawing influences from a wide range of artists including Alvvays, Declan McKenna, Pulp and Talking Heads, the band made up of Evie Rhodes (vocals/guitar), Joel O’Beirne (vocals/bass), Jack Purcell (guitar), Matthew Short (synth/vocals) and Ross Dixon (drums) bring their own individual tastes to create the signature MARKETPLACE sound.

Previous releases have seen the band soar to new heights, achieving radio plays by Jess Iszatt on BBC Radio 1’s Introducing show as well as being named “Ones to Watch” by BBC Introducing in the North East, and receiving Track of the Week on 3 separate occasions.

With widespread backing already from tastemakers, support slots with Alfie Templeman, Swim Deep, and Abbie Ozard as well as selling out gigs in Manchester, Leeds and their hometown of Hartlepool, MARKETPLACE are certainly ready to make their mark.