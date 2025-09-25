Marketplace set for biggest hometown show yet as they raise funds for American Festival

Following the rapid sell out of their October 4 show at The Owl in Hartlepool, which sold out in under two hours, rising indie pop band Marketplace have announced a special hometown headline at The Studio on Friday, December 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The December date will see the band step up to one of Hartlepool’s most iconic grassroots venues for their biggest hometown headline to date.

More than just a live show, the night will double as a fundraiser to help support Marketplace’s journey to the United States in March 2026, where they are set to showcase at a major international festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketplace have spent the past year cementing their place as one of the North East’s most exciting new bands. They have released two EPs, earned support from BBC Radio 1, Radio X and RTE 2 Ireland, and featured in press outlets including Dork, Clash and 1883 Magazine.

Hartlepool band Marketplace (Left to right: Matty Short, Ross Dixon, Evie Rhodes, Joel O'Beirne, Jack Purcell)

Their festival schedule across 2025 included The Great Escape, Supersonic in Paris, Kendal Calling and Y Not Festival. Their streaming numbers sky rocketed to half a million plays in the last year on Spotify.

Speaking about the gig, lead singer and guitarist Evie Rhodes said: “It’s very rare for a band from Hartlepool getting the opportunity to go and play a festival in America, so we’re grabbing it with both horns and hoping to do Hartlepool proud and we hope you can join us at The Studio in December.”

The Studio headline will celebrate the band’s achievements so far while bringing their community together to help take the next step. Fans can expect an explosive live set featuring tracks from both EPs, with more announcements still to come.

Tickets for Marketplace at The Studio, Hartlepool on Friday, December 12 are on sale now. https://www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk/events/marketplace-support