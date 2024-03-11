Material Truths - Hartlepool artist part of Royal Society of Sculptors Northern Spring Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern and Scottish members of the Royal Society of Sculptors (RSS) have a new exhibition in Scarborough this month running from 23rd March to 21st April.

Taking part in the show will be Hartlepool based artist Johanna Bolton who contributes metal worked scupltures made during her prestigious residency at Benson Sedgwick fabricators as part of the Gilbert Bayes Award from the RSS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition is titled MATERIAL TRUTHS – Exploring the Substance of Sculpture.

Johanna Bolton Sweeping up her Artworks

The curators Paul Bonomini, Sally Gorham, and Rob Moore said: "The materiality of a sculpture affects and impacts the viewer’s experience and engagement with its presence. The artist’s ideas, purpose, contextual backstory and expression is held in its form, its matter and the space it occupies."

Taking inspiration from the words of renowned Yorkshire sculptor Henry Moore who wrote: “Every material has its own individual qualities. It is only when the sculptor works direct, when there is an active relationship with his material, that the material can take itspart in the shaping of an idea”.

Johanna says her metal work is not just an object to look at - she used them in a performance when they were first shown in public last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance, titled "Return to Dust", used the pieces like giant dust balls to be swept up with a broom.

Poster for Material Truths Exhibition

The sweeping makes a church bell sound, taken together as a comment on the drudgery of housework and the finality of death and dust!

Biography: Johanna Bolton