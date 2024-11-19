Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get set for humour, romance and some classic panto fun in Hartlepool Stage Society’s latest production.

The award-winning amateur dramatic group will tread the boards at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre this week in Beauty and the Enchanted Beast, an original pantomime written by the society’s director Peter Rowlands.

Set in the magical kingdom of Baguette, the enchanting story of Beauty and the Beast features a cast of whimsical characters including a talking dog with a knack for mischief, larger-than-life friends and an evil enchantress.

Beauty and the Enchanted Beast appears at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatres from November 23-25.

Hartlepool Stage Society, now in its 71st year, said: “Prepare to be enchanted this holiday season with a show that guarantees fun, laughter, and a story that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.”

The show is being performed at the theatre in Raby Road from Thursday, November 21, to Saturday, November 23, at 7pm, with an extra 2pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets are £15 adults and £12 concessions available from 07882 576863.