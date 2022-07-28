Follow the yellow brick road to Hartlepool theatre for family and adult versions of Wizard of Oz

Some of the cast of The Wizard of Oz summer pantomime outside Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

A version of the golden pathway has been painted on the pavement outside Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre to promote its summer pantomimes.

It was created by Sunderland University fine art graduate Jason Lund, from Hartlepool.

The family show is on Thursday, August 18, to Monday, August 21, and then Monday, August 29, with performances at 2pm and 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It features Davey Hopper as the Scarecrow, Gary Martin Davis as Glinda the good witch, dance routines by town hip hop sensations Ruff Diamond and toe-tapping musical numbers.

There is also an adults only version from Thursday, August 25, to Sunday, August 28, at 6pm and 8.30pm with comic Davey and Stephanie Aird.

Tickets cost £22.50 and it is strictly for over 18s.

Both shows are produced by AJ Theatrical Productions who delighted audiences last year.