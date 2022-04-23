Live theatre returns to Hartlepool Town Hall with new North East coming-of-age play

Jackie Edwards as Alex in My Mate Ren

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, which reopened its doors to theatregoers for the first time in two years earlier this month, will host ‘My Mate Ren’, a production centered around growing up in the North East, on Monday, May 9.

The play, which theatre bosses is suitable for ages 14+, is the first production by North East company Sticky Theatre, in association with Alphabetti Theatre.

The production was initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Producers say the intimate performance features actor Jackie Edwards as the main character Alex, who tells the audience her story about first kisses, sex, tinnies, cherry sourz, and her best mate Ren.

The show is based on coming-of-age experiences for young North East women and explores themes of friendship, relationships, sexuality, drinking and peer pressure.

Tamsin Rees, Writer at Sticky Theatre, said: “We are so proud to be bringing our first show as a theatre company to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

“Our creative team has been working hard on this show for several years and we are especially excited to be bringing this coming of age story set in the North East to North East audiences.

“It’s a bit silly, a bit funny, a bit romantic, a bit dramatic, and a bit sad - definitely something for everyone, and we can't wait for audiences to come and see it and support local live theatre.”

‘My Mate Ren’ is part of the venue’s ‘Pay What You Decide’ scheme to encourage new audiences who may not have visited the theatre before.

Theatregoers simply book their tickets online and after the show can pay what they think the performance is worth.

Adam Strickland, performance venues officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We are delighted that after two long years we can finally see live theatre grace the stage of the Town Hall Theatre once again.

“We hope people come out in force to see My Mate Ren and show their support to the creative arts/live theatre sector, which took a huge blow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are also delighted to be featuring this new work from Sticky Theatre in our programme and supporting theatre companies based right on our doorstep here in the North East.”

Sticky Theatre is a new writing theatre company founded in 2018 by Live Theatre Associate Artist Tamsin Rees and former ARC Stockton Associate Artist Holly Gallagher.

It creates new intimate work which explores what it is to be a young woman living in the North East of England today.