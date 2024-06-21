World Class organist from Hartlepool to perform locally
Daniel Cook is returning to his home town Hartlepool to help raise funds for the Church where he first started playing the organ as a child. Daniel, a former pupil at English Martyrs School attended the Royal Academy of Music in London, graduating with first class honours in 2003. Since then he has held positions at Westminster Abbey, and at St David's and Salisbury Cathedrals before returning to his native North East taking the top muscal job at Durham Cathedral.
Daniel has broadcast with the BBC, recorded with premier CD labels, featured at various music festivals and toured in USA and Europe, but has never forgotten his roots, remembering with fondness his frst lessons with Alf Peacock who as well as being Organist and Choirmaster at Stranton Church for 60 years was also local Registrar at the Civic Centre before retirement
Stranton Church will shortly be celebrating the 900th birthday of of the current building, and is still a lively and active Church: it contains a lot of local history, and is a great parish church venue often hosting weddings and other servcies with a warm traditional welcome in addition to regular Sunday worship
For Further information please contact Treasurer Mr David Craig - [email protected] or call the admin office 07305 550009
