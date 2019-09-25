Seaham Hall awarded Five Red Stars at AA Hospitality Awards
Boutique hotel Seaham Hall has been awarded 5 Red Stars at the prestigious AA Awards.
The new Red Stars were presented at the AA Hospitality Awards held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. The awards, often referred to as the hospitality industry’s Oscars, were hosted by BBC television presenter, Kate Silverton and guests were treated to a menu cooked by two Michelin-starred chef, Claude Bosi of Chelsea restaurant, Bibendum.
The 5 Red Star award is the AA’s supreme accolade, awarded to hotels selected as the best in the British Isles, offering outstanding levels of quality, hospitality and service.
Speaking about winning the Inspectors’ Choice 5 Red Stars for 2019-2020 award, Ross Grieve, managing director, Seaham Hall, says: “This is a fantastic achievement for the hotel and all of our hardworking staff. The hotel has gone from strength to strength and this award truly cements its position as one of the leading British hotels, not only in the North East, but in the entire country.”Seaham Hall has recently benefited from a £3m refurbishment to its 21-suite hotel and its Serenity Spa. This has included several new developments and improvements, including the new Zen Garden, which features an outdoor pool with hydrotherapy jets, considerable investment in its holistic spa offerings and the introduction of three new hot tub suites. Seaham Hall has also introduced a new restaurant concept, The Dining Room.
“Personalisation has also been key to the continued enhancements at Seaham Hall,” adds Ross. “Our customer service is individually tailored to each guest – from their pillow choice to a personal note in their suite to introduce the team who will be looking after them during their stay. It’s these little touches that ensure guests have the best possible, and most memorable, experience with us.
“We also proudly support our local area and community, through local employment opportunities and by choosing small, regional and passionate suppliers for our restaurants, The Dining Room and Ozone. We are proud that 90% of all produce is locally sourced, within a 20-mile radius of Seaham Hall, with our daily menu dictated by the premium-condition produce that our suppliers have available each day.”
