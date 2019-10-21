11 temporary Christmas retail jobs to apply for near Hartlepool

Next at the Anchor Retail Park at Hartlepool is recruiting Christmas temporary staff

A range of temporary positions are up for grabs in and around Hartlepool ahead of the festive season.

Here are 12 of the latest jobs on offer.

Christmas Support Team – Next, Anchor Retail Park

Role: working on the sales floor, in the stockroom, or both, offer fast and friendly service to customers, help get stock to the sales floor as quickly as possible, keep the sales floors looking fantastic .

Requirements: Applicants must be great communicators, friendly, calm and efficient and excited about the challenge of a varied and fast-paced job.

Hours: Flexible shifts... pick up, exchange or offer shifts using your phone.

To apply, click here.

Christmas Customer Advisor – Boots Stockton

Role: Helping customers and on tills, working in stock room, keeping shop floor displays stocked.

Requirements: Excellent communication and listening skills, real energy and passion for customer service, great organisation and operational skills, ability to work as part of a team.

To apply, click here.

Sales Floor Christmas position – Primark

Role: Assist the operational team in delivering world class customer service within a fast paced environment.

Requirements: Hunger to deliver exceptional Customer Service. Positive attitude. Flexibility and determination. Willingness to learn.

Hours: full, part-time and weekend shifts available.

To apply, click here.

Seasonal Sales Assistant – Card Factory

Role: Provide excellent customer service at all times. Process all sales politely, efficiently and accurately whilst up-selling on till products. Price and merchandise stock and products correctly. Work with the team unloading and unpacking the deliveries. Assist with stock takes, which may include working outside the store's normal opening hours.

Requirements: Passion for helping customers. Prepared to work hard. Love working as part of a team.

Hours: Flexible shift patterns.

To apply, click here.

Festive Colleagues - Tesco Redcar

Part-time Festive Colleagues - Tesco

Role: Provide quality service to all customers and work with the store team to make sure shoppers get everything they need

Requirements: Passionate about customer service. Able to work as part of a team to ensure great service in a fast paced, ever-changing environment, learning new skills and building retail knowledge

Hours: Various shifts available.

To apply, click here.

Festive Colleagues – F&F Clothing Redcar

Role: Providing quality service to all customers and working with the store team to make sure customers get everything they need.

Requirements: Passionate about delivering the best customer service. Working as part of a team to ensure great service in a fast paced, ever-changing environment. Learning new skills and building your retail knowledge.

Hours: Shifts available to work around family and lifestyle commitments.

To apply, click here.

Sales Assistant (Christmas Temp) – Poundland Peterlee

Role: Ensure excellent customer service is provided in every interaction with a customer. Respond efficiently to till queues to ensure customer satisfaction at all times. Process till transactions securely, quickly and accurately. Deliver effective product availability, replenish stock as directed.

Requirements: Work as part of a team to create and maintain a fun and friendly environment. Deliver accurate cash handling and till operational procedures. Deliver store changes/promotions in a timely and accurate way.

Hours: Flexibility is necessary, as shifts may be required.

To apply, click here.

Temporary sales advisor – Sports Direct, Teesside Park

Role: To greet customer with a sincere and warm welcome and ensure they are aware you are there to help. Ask open questions to find out customers’ needs.* To recommend, select and locate the correct merchandise for the customer. To provide information about in store offers, promotions and store cards. To receive and process cash and card transactions.

Requirements: Excellent communication skills. Ability to work effectively within a team environment. High level of personal energy to drive projects to completion.

Hours: This role has no guaranteed hours of work, hours of work can therefore vary from week to week and, as a result, there may be weeks when no hours of work are offered.

To apply, click here.

Christmas Restaurant Team – Debenhams Middlesbrough

Role: Connecting with customers,talking about menu choices, helping them feel comfortable, and keeping queues moving.

Requirements: Applicants must have good people skills and be able to interact with the public in a fun and friendly way.Hours: Weekend working will be required. Stores will be open seven days a week and with extended opening hours. The more availability you have across seven days, the more hours can be offered.

To apply, click here.

Seasonal sales assistant – The Works Redcar

Role: Delivering outstanding customer service, being friendly and helpful to all customers Keeping the shelves stocked.

Requirements: Applicants must be dedicated, flexible, enthusiastic and passionate about Customer Service.

Hours: Four-hour contract, with overtime available closer to Christmas.

To apply, click here.

Christmas crew – The Entertainer, Middlesbrough

Role: Day crew will be working primarily on the shop floor approaching and assisting customers, demonstrating toys, helping on the till points and making sure the store remains well presented.

Evening crew will assist in refilling the shop sections and ensuring all store deliveries are completed as quickly and accurately as possible ready for the next day’s trade.

Requirements: Applicants must be enthusiastic about the brand and selling toys, be great team players with a positive outlook and be prepared to work hard under pressure to support the existing team.

Hours: Most stores will offer a mixture of daytime and evening shifts depending on location and trading hours. Extra hours and shifts may be necessary.