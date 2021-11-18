We take a look at some of the striking artworks from this year’s festival. Only nine of the artworks are within the ticketed area. For more on tickets see here.
1. Article 12, Saddler Street.
"Article 12" by year 9 Durham Federation Scool students and artist Lucie Brownlee in Saddler Street.
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c
2. In Our Hearts Blind Hope, Durham Cathedral
The front facade of Durham Cathedral has been lit up with faces of Durham residents as part of the "In Our Hearts Blind Hope" display by artist Zsolt Balogh which was inspired by Dia de los Muertos (the Mexican Day of the dead holiday.)
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c
3. City of Light, City of Stories, College Green.
The "City of Light, City of Stories" lantern Display lights up College Green and features lanterns made by community groups.
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c
4. With_Against, Seaham Marina
With_Against by Tim Etchells at Seaham Marina is part of the wider county progamme. It pairs well-known phrases which seem to contradict each other.
Photo: Tom Banks