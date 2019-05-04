£3million centre aimed at boosting business in Hartlepool to open next week

The latest phase in the regeneration of Hartlepool will be completed next week with the official opening of a new £3million centre for the creative industries.

The BIS – a centre for “creating businesses through innovation and skills” – has been created by Hartlepool Borough Council bringing a derelict building back into use through the refurbishment and enlargement of the Grade II-listed former Post Office building in Whitby Street.

Hartlepool Borough Council, the Tees Valley Combined Authority and the Northern School of Art have worked in partnership on the project as part of a wider ongoing council initiative to develop the Innovation and Skills Quarter around Church Street.

Open to both new and existing businesses in the creative sector, The BIS features a comprehensive range of facilities including:

•28 units of various sizes – a mix of studios, workshops and office space.

•Two fully-equipped meeting/conference rooms, which are also available for hire.

•Superfast broadband and comprehensive WiFi coverage.

•Security through a CCTV and alarm system.

A range of flexible easy in, easy out terms are available and The BIS will also offer specialist support to help its tenants succeed.

The BIS will be officially opened by Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, who will unveil a commemorative plaque.

Anyone interested in leasing one of the units should contact the Council’s Economic Regeneration Team on (01429) 867677 or email bis@hartlepool.gov.uk