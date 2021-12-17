Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton with Emerald Airlines CEO Conor McCarthy, at the announcement of the commencement of Aer Lingus Regional flights

Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines have announced the restart of Aer Lingus Regional flights between Newcastle International Airport and Dublin Airport next year, with tickets now on sale.

The flights will operate from April 15 every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, providing passengers with a new direct route to Dublin and a seamless connection on to the airline’s onward network of destinations across the USA and Canada.

Passengers travelling to the USA will also be able to take advantage of Dublin Airport’s pre- clearance facility that allows US-bound passengers to undertake all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections prior to departure.

Dublin Airport is one of only a few airports outside North America that offers a US Preclearance facility, meaning passengers are treated as domestic arrivals, allowing them to avoid immigration queues.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO, said: “Today is about opportunities. Opportunities for our UK customers to connect with ease to Aer Lingus flights to North America and to take advantage of the US preclearance facility.

“Opportunities for customers across UK and Ireland as we develop the Aer Lingus regional network. And opportunities for the Irish economy and Irish aviation as we expand our hub at Dublin.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Emerald Airlines to accelerate this partnership and start operations 10 months ahead of the original schedule.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming our customers on-board Aer Lingus Regional services, operated by Emerald Airlines.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, was delighted with the latest addition to airport’s routes: “We are delighted to welcome back Aer Lingus Regional for 2022, with a fantastic choice of one-stop connecting flights via Dublin to New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and Toronto.

“Whether travelling for business or leisure, passengers will now also be able to benefit from pre-clearance at Dublin Airport making journeys to the USA from the North East quicker and easier.”

For more information on fares and flight times, and to book visit aerlingus.com.

