AES goes international with a little help from its friends

Billigham-based AES Digital Solutions has joined forces with a Cypriot software developer to produce high-tech smartphone apps.

The collaboration with Exelia Technologies was made possible through Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), the world’s largest business network.

The two firms are already working on their first project together, which will be an application for the EU Galileo Satellite project.

RTC North is home to the network in the North of England and works with clients to find and connect partners for mutual benefit.

Joe Telford, Chief Technology Officer at AES Digital Solutions said: “RTC North has been instrumental in helping us understand the benefits of international collaboration with colleague companies overseas, particularly in the innovation arena.

“With their support, Exelia Technologies and AES Digital Solutions have already met up in Cyprus and are planning the first of a number of high-tech innovative projects involving a range of technologies. “

EEN Team leader Sarah Pavlou said: “This is an excellent example, showcasing the power and reach of EEN and the unlimited opportunities available through the network.

“Myself and my team are extremely proud to have been able to make this partnership possible.”

The team is working to find interested local councils in the UK and Cyprus to trial the App prior its launch.