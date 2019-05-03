Aldi fresh food diverted from landfill to two Hartlepool good causes

Aldi stores in Hartlepool are donating surplus food to two town charities that provide a roof to vulnerable people.

Good food that would otherwise have been thrown away is now helping to provide nourishing meals at Sanctuary Supported Living, in Victoria Road, which helps young homeless people, and Reach Out Ministries, in Whitby Street, which helps people with addictions.

Aldi has paired up a total of 13 local stores with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

The new partnerships follow on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

Aldi have two stores in Hartlepool; one in Dunston Road, and another at Tees Bay Retail Park.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across County Durham.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

The trial began in January, and following its success, was rolled out across Aldi’s entire store estate.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase that by 50% following the rollout to its 827 stores.