The state-of-the-art logistics and distribution facility is being built off the A19 at Wynyard and is said to offer 1,200 jobs when it opens.

In November 2020 Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen signed-off £5.8million to enable the development to get underway.

Confirming the occupants this week, Mayor Houchen posted on Facebook: “There were lots of rumours about who it could be, but today we can confirm that Amazon are building their first facility in Teesside on the site.

The new Amazon distribution centre being built at Wynyard Business Park.

"With construction well under way, this project will create more than 1,500 construction jobs and 1,200 full time permanent jobs when it opens.

“Another great project that is bringing investment and jobs to our region and I’m delighted to have helped make it happen

The facility will offer over two million square feet of space.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Trevor Cartner from the applicants said at the time: “This is a huge investment into the area and once it is up and running this centre will create good-quality well paid jobs covering everything from fulfilment staff to HR to finance, business, IT support and engineering.

"There will also be a significant boost for our construction sector with many more jobs created and safeguarded."

The centre is due to be up and running by September 2022.

Across the North East, Amazon also has distribution centres at Darlington, Durham and Gateshead.

