Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to plan your time off in 2025 📅

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK government has confirmed the official list of Bank Holidays for 2025

There had been speculation about a new holiday for the 80th anniversary of WWII

Instead, the early May bank holiday will be used to mark the WWII anniversary

Several regional variations in Bank Holidays exist for Scotland and Northern Ireland

The official list of Bank Holidays for 2025 has been confirmed.

With the full list available, it’s the perfect time to start planning annual leave and bank holiday weekend trips and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re in Scotland, Northern Ireland, or England and Wales, 2025’s Bank Holidays promise something for everyone. Here is everything you need to know...

Will we get an extra day off in 2025?

Earlier this year, there was speculation about the UK government adding a new bank holiday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

But the government has since confirmed that the existing early May bank holiday on Monday 5 May will be repurposed for commemorative events.

This means no additional holiday, but it will remain a significant moment for reflection and celebration across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The full list of UK Bank Holidays for 2025:

[Note: A substitute day occurs when a bank holiday falls on a weekend, meaning the official public holiday is "substituted" to the next available weekday - usually the following Monday]

UK-wide Bank Holidays

1 January (Wednesday): New Year’s Day

18 April (Friday): Good Friday

21 April (Monday): Easter Monday

5 May (Monday): Early May Bank Holiday

26 May (Monday): Spring Bank Holiday

25 August (Monday): Summer Bank Holiday

25 December (Thursday): Christmas Day

26 December (Friday): Boxing Day

Scotland-specific Bank Holidays

In Scotland, 2025 offers an extra two days off compared to England and Wales. These include the second day of the New Year (2 January) and St Andrew’s Day on 1 December.

2 January (Thursday): Second Day of New Year

4 August (Monday): Summer Bank Holiday

1 December (Monday): St Andrew’s Day (substitute day)

Northern Ireland-specific Bank Holidays

Northern Ireland also enjoys two exclusive holidays: St Patrick’s Day (17 March), a celebration of Irish heritage, and the Battle of the Boyne substitute day on 14 July, a date of historical significance in the region.

17 March (Monday): St Patrick’s Day

14 July (Monday): Battle of the Boyne (substitute day)

Got any exciting plans for the upcoming Bank Holidays in 2025? Whether it’s a long weekend getaway or a staycation, we’d love to hear how you’re making the most of your time off. Share your thoughts and plans in the comments section.