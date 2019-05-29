Builder’s £1,000 boost for Hartlepool’s Alice House hospice

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has been handed a £1,000 donation to support its valuable work.

The donation, from housebuilder Persimmon Homes Durham, is enough to fund the cost of having a specially trained doctor on call every night and weekend for a month.

I really encourage any charities and groups looking for funding to apply to the scheme. Christine Cooper

It has been donated through the firm’s Community Champions fund, which sees it donate a pot of £2,000 each month to share between two worthy causes.

Carol Sennett, who made the charity bid on behalf of the hospice, said: “At the hospice we believe that everybody is entitled to dignity and respect. Each person’s journey is different and we pride ourselves in being able to provide a package of care tailored to each individual’s circumstances.

“This year it will cost more than £3million to run our hospice. With limited Government funding we are faced with raising £7,000 a day to sustain our vital work.

“The £1,000 donation is enough to pay for the on-call doctor every night and weekend for a whole month, or to fund two people staying in the in-patient unit for just one day.

“We rely heavily on the support of the community and business sector to ensure the needs of our patients are met and we are grateful for that ongoing support.”

Christine Cooper, sales director for Persimmon Homes Durham, said: “The care and support offered by Alice House to patients and their families is truly priceless and we are glad to be able to offer our support.

“I really encourage any charities and groups looking for funding to apply to the scheme.”

To find out more about applying to the fund, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity