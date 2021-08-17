Business roadshow to help Hartlepool businesses explore international trading opportunities

The free business roadshow is open to Hartlepool based businesses.

Tees Valley Business’s free EU & International Trade Virtual Roadshow will be held in Hartlepool on Monday, September 6, to explain support available for firms wishing to explore their international options.

Any businesses based in Hartlepool can sign-up for a 30-minute virtual appointment with a panel of EU and international trade specialists.

During the personal appointments they will be able to put questions to a panel of experts to find out what support is available locally and discover how to take advantage of international markets and new opportunities.

The experts bring specialist insights, including local knowledge of the area, so firms can get tailored advice, guidance, support and signposting for their business.

The panel for the Hartlepool roadshow will include Amanda Rowen, an international trade adviser with The Department for International Trade, Peter Dale, from Innovate UK Edge, and Israr Hussain, from Hartlepool Borough Council.

Also taking questions will be Lesley Hawke, business advisor at Tees Valley Combined Authority, and John Christal and Ben Bradford, of the Tees Valley Business EU & International Trade Support Team.

Participants will also be given follow-on support from Tees Valley Business’s EU & International Trade team too and any additional support needed can also be arranged through Tees Valley Business or via an International Trade Advisor.Appointments will be held virtually on Zoom.

To sign up for an appointment visit www.teesvalleybusiness.com/events/

