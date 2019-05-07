Car Parts firm ZK spearheads war on cnancer

An East Durham car parts firm is spearheading the fight against cancer.

Peterlee-based ZF has agreed a partnership to promote Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events.

The partnership comes after the facility lost a member of its workforce to cancer recently. Many others within the company have lost loved ones to cancer.

Lisa Hudson, HR Manager at ZF, said: “Cancer is something that unfortunately is close to many of us and we as a company have lost too many members of staff to the awful illness.

“We’ve also got many employees whose husbands, wives, brothers, sisters or friends have either passed away or are fighting the illness, and that’s something we want to change.

“Our partnership with Cancer Research UK is to support their Race for Life events by encouraging people to take part, either as individuals or groups. We already have some staff who have participated in the past, with our support, and hopefully through our promotion of the fundraising events we can put forward even more employees.

“As a company we value the help we give to our staff and their families and if we can do our bit to support a very worthwhile charity which is helping to save lives, that can only be a good thing.”

The next Cancer Research UK Race for Life 5K is at Herrington Park in Sunderland on Sunday, June 2.

Vikki Lambert is Cancer Research UK’s Area Events Manager for North East England: “We are delighted to have the support of a company like ZF.

“Many of their staff who have been affected, either directly or because a friend or family member has had the disease.”