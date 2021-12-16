Christmas dinner: Mail readers choose their favourite butchers in and around Hartlepool
The festive season is a time of year where everyone’s attention is on the food shopping.
Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?
We asked the Hartlepool Mail readers to shout out their favourite butcher in and around the town – with dozens of recommendations coming in.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page, as chosen by the readers:
Blue Cow Butchers, Oxford Road
Blyth Butchers, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Gordon Snowdon Butchers, Elizabeth Way
J G Jones Butchers, Davison Drive
M.& L. Ayre, Northgate
M W Nowell, Elnwick Road
Robert Moore’s Butchers, King Oswy Drive
Robinson Butchers, Front Street, Wingate
Roy Blyth Family Butchers, Catcote Road