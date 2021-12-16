Christmas dinner: Mail readers choose their favourite butchers in and around Hartlepool

The festive season is a time of year where everyone’s attention is on the food shopping.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:20 pm

Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?

We asked the Hartlepool Mail readers to shout out their favourite butcher in and around the town – with dozens of recommendations coming in.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page, as chosen by the readers:

Blue Cow Butchers, Oxford Road

Blyth Butchers, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Gordon Snowdon Butchers, Elizabeth Way

J G Jones Butchers, Davison Drive

Readers have been shouting out their favourite butchers in time for Christmas. Picture: Getty Images.

M.& L. Ayre, Northgate

M W Nowell, Elnwick Road

Robert Moore’s Butchers, King Oswy Drive

Robinson Butchers, Front Street, Wingate

Roy Blyth Family Butchers, Catcote Road

