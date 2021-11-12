Brand new eatery has opens at Dalton Park offering an expansive brunch menu and authentic Italian gelato
The new Etto Caffé officially opened on Thursday, November 11, close to Dalton Park’s M&S Outlet entrance, creating 11 new jobs in the process.
Guests will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold drinks, an expansive brunch menu, artison cakes and authentic Italian gelato.
Etto Caffé is part of the family-owned Massarella Catering Group, with a retail range of biscotti, sweet treats and gifts also on offer for customers to enjoy at home.
Hilary Massarella, from Massarella & Co, has revealed her delight at opening their newest establishment at the outlet centre.
She said: “We are really pleased to have opened our newest caffé at Dalton Park. This is a great centre with a regular, loyal customer base and we’ve built our menu and offering around the customer.
“We are really excited to be welcoming guests to our caffé and serving up a real treat.”
Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, hopes that Etto Caffé will offer visitors the chance to enjoy their products at the centre’s recently opened Pollinator Parks Garden or refurbished children’s play area.
He commented: “The caffé has a minimalist Scandi style, and a light and airy, welcoming feel that people have been enjoying since the official opening on Thursday, November 11.
"I wish Massarella & Co every success with their latest branch, Etto Caffé will be a welcome addition to the Dalton Park experience.
“I, for one, have already been pouring over the mouth-watering brunch menu and lots of visitors have been taking advantage of the delicious takeaway coffees to enjoy in our beautiful outdoor areas.”