Dalton Park Cineworld set to mark fifth birthday with 10,000 free popcorn giveaways
Cineworld is celebrating five years at Dalton Park with balloons, cakes, competitions and birthday treats for visitors.
The cinema opened its doors to the public at Dalton Park on September 9, 2016, when a gala night Ben Hur screening was held.
Since then, the seven-screen multiplex cinema has shown every major blockbuster with the trend set to continue at the end of this month when the highly anticipated new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ is released on September 30.
To celebrate five years at Dalton Park, Cineworld have revealed that there will be 10,000 free popcorn giveaways for customers with a valid, pre-booked QR ticket between September 9 and 12.
On the cinema’s ‘official’ birthday (September 9), there will also be cakes and treats for the first 100 customers.
Having been closed for much of the last 18 months, General Manager of Cineworld at Dalton Park Paul Wright has revealed that staff are looking forward to showing the next big releases.
He said: “After a very strange year of lockdowns and such, we’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone and welcoming people back to the magic of the big screen at Dalton Park.
“Whatever your age, interests or requirements, there’s something for all the family at Cineworld Dalton Park.
“We’re particularly excited about the upcoming Oasis at Knebworth feature, the long-awaited Bond movie and Spielberg’s take on the classic West Side Story which should be out in December.
“The new Spiderman trailer looks spectacular, so we can’t wait to welcome viewers to that. For now, let’s raise a glass, or a tub of popcorn, to the last five years, and here’s to many more!”
Read More
Sophie Hardy, Placemaking, Marketing and Communications Manager at Dalton Park added: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating Cineworld’s 5th birthday here at Dalton Park.
"The cinema complex is an invaluable asset to County Durham’s leisure offer, and despite a challenging landscape over the last 18 months, it continues to enhance the evening economy at across the centre.
"Our shoppers and the entire Dalton Park team love the having Cineworld as a brand partner, and I’m sure we’re going to be celebrating many more movie milestones in the future.”