Fiver Fest sees local businesses put on a range of special £5 deals over two weeks to highlight the importance of the high street.

After being held in May as businesses emerged from lockdown, the grass roots campaign is back from October 9 to 23.

The national initiative is spearheaded in Hartlepool by the Totally Locally independent business network and supported by the Love Hartlepool campaign.

Totally Locally Hartlepool member Janice Auton, of Poppys Hairdressing.

Ste Harvey, of Totally Locally Hartlepool, who runs Steron Locksmith, in York Road, said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Hartlepool.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

Totally Locally is partnering with Visa and together they are calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

Hartlepool's Lock Gates is among the businesses joining Fiver Fest next month.

Fiver Fest in Hartlepool is based around the Totally Locally message that if every adult in the town spent just £5 a week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would be worth £20 million for the local economy – meaning more jobs, a better high street and a nicer place to live.

Examples of offers that will be available during the next Fiver Fest fortnight include £5 special knit and crochet kits from Kraft Work Yarns, at The Arches, in Park Road, vegan bath, body and home fragrances with Nutty Little Luxuries, at Bovis House, in Victoria Road, and a half lot of fish and chips served with mushy peas, cup of tea and a slice of bread at the Lock Gates, Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool business owner Janice Auton added: “As the newly appointed voluntary co-chair of Love Hartlepool, we encourage all Hartlepool’s independent business to join in Totally Locally Hartlepool’s Fiver Fest which alongside www.shophartlepool.com is free to join.

"There are many gems of businesses in Hartlepool and it’s time to find them and enjoy shopping locally.”

Independent town businesses wishing to join in Fiver Fest have until Wednesday, September 29, to register by emailing [email protected]

