Hartlepool Mail newsletters: Fill in our survey and have your say on our email newsletters

If you receive the Hartlepool Mail’s email newsletters, we would love to hear your views on our work.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:55 am

We have launched a survey for Mail readers to tell us what they think of our email newsletters – and help us ensure we’re delivering the best experience for them.

Is there a particular time to suit you, and are there topics you want to see more of? And what inspired you to sign up to begin with?

Read More

Read More
How to sign up for the Hartlepool Mail’s newsletters and get our stories deliver...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Well, our new survey is the perfect way to get in touch and tell us your thoughts.

Click here to fill in our newsletter survey and have your say.

And if you’re interested in receiving our email bulletins straight to your inbox, visit our website here and sign up today.

It’s free of charge and it’s a great way to get a snapshot of the day’s news and sport, wherever you are.

Have your say on the Hartlepool Mail's email newsletter.

Thanks for your support and for sharing your views with us.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Hartlepool Mail