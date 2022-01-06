Hartlepool supermarket's big final push for child cancer charity
A Hartlepool supermarket is holding a big push to raise as much money as possible for a charity partner.
After five years of supporting Young Lives vs Cancer, formerly CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading children’s cancer charity, Morrisons is in its final month of fundraising.
Hartlepool’s branch in Clarence Road is holding a trolley raffle packed with household groceries and all proceeds going to the chause.
Tickets are £1 per strip and the winning ticket will be drawn on January 31. See in store for details.
During Morrisons’ support, Young Lives vs Cancer has opened Jack’s House, offering a home from home in Manchester for families when a child has to travel for cancer treatment.
It is named after North East youngster Jack Thompson who has himself raised over £125,000 for the charity.
Young Lives vs Cancer supported Jack after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was just a baby.