Peterlee charity shop appeals to animal lovers to have a clear out to help sick and injured pets

PDSA store manager Susan Curry.

The PDSA charity shop in Peterlee is appealing for all types of donations including clothing and shoes, plus DVDs, books and unwanted Christmas presents.

The UK’s largest veterinary charity has seen a big drop in its income as the pandemic continues to have a massive impact on its fundraising activities.

Donations will be gratefully received at the shop on Yoden Way.

Shop manager Susan Curry said: “Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA.

"As well as decluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for sick and injured pets across the UK.

“We’re appealing for all types of items, especially clothes, books and DVDs which are popular with our customers.

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a massive impact on our fundraising activities and we’re seeing a huge drop in income.”

The shop is also in need of home furnishings such as ornaments or any unwanted Christmas presents you will never use.

Money raised through the shop helps to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

Supporters who sign up for Gift Aid also enables the PDSA to claim an additional 25% of the value of each item sold.

Donations can be taken to the shop Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm.

For more information contact Susan or Tracy on (0191) 5184065.

