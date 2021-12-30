Power restored to 150 homes and businesses in Seaton Carew after sudden outage

Electricity has been restored to homes and businesses in Seaton Carew following a power cut.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:48 pm
Updated Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:29 am

Power went off for 150 premises in the TS25 postcode area at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, December 29.

It remained off for most of Thursday before being restored in the evening.

Northern Powergrid earlier aimed to restore power to all affected premises by 8pm on Thursday, December 30.

Northern Powergrid says 150 premises in the TS25 postcode area have been affected by a power cut.

The outage was due to an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

A number of restaurants on The Front were affected.

