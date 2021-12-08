Save twice this Christmas with the Hartlepool Mail's festive subscriptions offer

It’s the season of giving after all, so you have until midnight on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) to make two great savings with our limited-time promo code: XMAS25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy the best news and sports coverage in Hartlepool with a discount of more than £14, plus £46 off a case of hand-selected wines.

Subscribe to our annual digital package today, and you’ll get an email to claim your discount from Virgin Wines.

Then, you can raise a glass to 12 bottles from around the world, reduced from £123.88 to £77.88.

Save twice with the Hartlepool Mail this Christmas!

Available to new customers only purchasing an annual digital subscription. Offer ends at midnight on December 31.

Purchase and fulfilment of the wine offer will be completed through Virgin Wines directly.

A link to the exclusive discount offer will be sent to you via email following successful purchase of your annual digital subscription.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.