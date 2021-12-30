The takeaways in Hartlepool that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Mail readers

We all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!

As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Mail readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across Hartlepool.

After a months-long lockdown at the start of 2021 and ever-changing Covid restrictions, we’ve all succumbed to an order-in at some point to get us through.

If you fancy a treat this evening, why not plump for somewhere new – or an old favourite – with one of these.

Here are some of the readers’ choices. Click here to add your own to our Facebook post.

Al Chinos, Clavering Road – recommended by Tracy Collin and Sylvia BK Johnson

The readers have been shouting out their favourite takeaways - will you be ordering a meal for New Year's Eve?

Bambino’s, Owton Manor Lane - recommended by Elisha Curry, Gary Peterson and Nicola Trowsdale

Crystal Chinese Takeaway, Miers Avenue - recommended by David Field, Debbie Foster and Sarah Hall

Dilshad, Church Street – recommended by Andrea Louise Bowlt, Sarah Coleman Gleeson and Sylvia BK Johnson

Golden Bird, Stockton Road – recommended by Kevin Guffick and Caroline Hillier

Golden Choi's, Burbank Street – recommended by Louise Hall and Paul Thompson

Lee Garden, Northgate – recommended by Mia Grace Cockrill and Rebecca Porritt

Masala Lounge, York Road – recommended by Catherine Devonport and Susan Murphy

Papa Maf's, Sydenham Road – recommended by Nathan Garthwaite, Amy McEvoy and Sarah Short

Pizza Time, Elwick Road – recommended by Alfie Andrews and Tracey Weatherill

Royal Garden, Bright Street – recommended by Natalie Cummings and Lisa Nelson

Tasty Bites, York Road - recommended by Emma Griffin and Becky Hunter

Thai Pan, Duke Street – recommended by Mia Grace Cockrill and boxing star Savannah Marshall

Thai Village, Navigation Point – recommended by Jorgia Bays and Dannii Watson

Venezia Pizzeria, Oxford Road – recommended by Ian Jennings, Sashy Mac and Vicki Sanderson

