Unexpected power cut hits 150 homes and businesses in Seaton Carew

Northern Powergrid says it is working to restore power to all affected homes and businesses by 8pm on Thursday, December 30.

The unplanned cut happened at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, December 29.

On its website, Northern Powergrid said the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Powergrid says 150 premises in the TS25 postcode area have been affected by a power cut.

It stated: “Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”

Some businesses on The Front are understood to be among those affected and have closed until power is restored.

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room said on their Facebook page on Thursday: “We have had a power cut at Gladys so we are unable to open.

“All bookings that were booked in will have to be cancelled. Sorry for the inconvenience. Hopefully we will be back open tomorrow.”

For the latest on power cuts see www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.