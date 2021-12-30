Unexpected power cut hits 150 homes and businesses in Seaton Carew

Around 150 premises in Seaton Carew have been hit by a power cut.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:48 pm

Northern Powergrid says it is working to restore power to all affected homes and businesses by 8pm on Thursday, December 30.

The unplanned cut happened at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, December 29.

On its website, Northern Powergrid said the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment.

Northern Powergrid says 150 premises in the TS25 postcode area have been affected by a power cut.

It stated: “Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”

Some businesses on The Front are understood to be among those affected and have closed until power is restored.

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room said on their Facebook page on Thursday: “We have had a power cut at Gladys so we are unable to open.

“All bookings that were booked in will have to be cancelled. Sorry for the inconvenience. Hopefully we will be back open tomorrow.”

For the latest on power cuts see www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts.

