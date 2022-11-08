The day is always one of the highlights of the year for the shopping centre and many families as hundreds of people attend the annual event.

It sees Santa and his elves ride through the centre on his sleigh and the opening of his grotto for the festive season.

This year, it takes place on Sunday, November 20, when he will be guided in by Hartlepool Round Table.

The fun starts at 10am with music and entertainment while Santa’s parade gets underway at 11am.

Durham Brass Band, the town’s Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts and Miss Toni's Academy will add to the occasion with performances.

Local girl band Pink Lemonade will also bring some fizz to the event.

Pupils from Clavering Primary School are due to take part in Santa’s parade this year.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft said: “Hartlepool Round Table will be bringing Santa in on his sleigh at 11am.

"This year the grotto is being run as an enterprise by Catcote Academy with all profits going to them.”

The academy provides secondary and post-16 education for students with special needs and offers every opportunity to maximise their potential and grow in confidence.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto from 11.30am until 4pm on the day.

And it will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, between 10am and 2pm from November 22 to December 15.